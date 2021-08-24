Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): There's never a dull moment when actor Ranveer Singh is at a party. And his dancing videos from his mother Anju Bhavani's birthday bash are proof of the fact.

On Tuesday, several videos of the 'Ram-Leela' star surfaced on the internet, where he is seen shaking a leg with his parents. But it was his dance performance for his wife Deepika Padukone that caught the maximum attention.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Recalls Spending Her Childhood Days at Apple Orchards in Shimla (Watch Video).

In one of the clips, Ranveer can be seen performing to 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' for Deepika while the latter is sitting on a sofa. He also grooved to 'Khalibali' from his film 'Padmaavat' and 'Dil Chori' from Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Deepika looked beautiful in a balloon-sleeve red top and black leather pants. On the other hand, Ranveer was sporting a white vest and black skinny jeans during his dance.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik Opens Up About Her Biggest Regret on Bigg Boss 14 Journey!.

The candid videos have left fans in awe of the actor.

"He is so cute. His videos made my day," a social media user commented.

"Husband goals. I love him," another netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is busy shooting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)