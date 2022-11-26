Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' unveiled a quirky motion poster of all the characters on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared the motion poster which he captioned, "Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!!#CirkusThisChristmas."

Also Read | Indian Idol 13: Subhash Ghai Recalls Recording the Popular Tracks From Kalicharan, Ram Lakhan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClX-fAOomyX/

The poster gave a glimpse of actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Liver among others.

Also Read | Major Star Adivi Sesh Who Played Sandeep Unnikrishnan in His Biopic Has a Strong Message for Every Indian.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

Makers will be unveiling the official trailer of the film in the coming week.

Soon after the 'Gully Boy' actor shared the poster, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"BLOCKBUSTER ON THE WAY," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " Can't wait will go for movie sure."

'Cirkus' marks the second collaboration of actor Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty, in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'.

Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double role of his career.

The film is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

Meanwhile, the 'Ram-Leela' actor will be also seen in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in south director Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film 'Anniyan'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)