Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to make his OTT debut with Netflix India's first interactive show, 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls'.

On Friday, Netflix India dropped a new trailer of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, an adventure-based show, which will premier on July 8. Netflix India captioned the video, "Ab @ranveersingh ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and unhe bachao! #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India's first interactive show drops on July 8th.@ranveersingh @beargrylls"

In the trailer, Ranveer Singh could be seen surviving in the wild with adventurer and host Bear Grylls. In the video, Ranveer could also be seen getting hold of a special flower for his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, he said, "Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move mountains for love, I'm going to get a special flower for Deepika. Just like my love, the flower never dies.)"

Further proceeding into the trailer, Ranveer and Bear could be spotted fulfilling their quest as they move through all these ranges of mountains, jungles and caves. Not just this Ranveer could also be seen fighting against all the obstacles in the most fun way possible.

After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now Ranveer Singh goes on this adventurous and thrilling trip with Grylls.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordar' and now he has 'Cirkus' in his kitty which is helmed by Rohit Shetty, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his pipeline. (ANI)

