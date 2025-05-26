New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Ahead of death anniversary of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, rapper Emiway Bantai paid a musical tribute to him.

He came up with a special release titled "Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala". This emotional homage honours the legacy of the late Punjabi music icon, whose fearless voice and cultural influence continue to inspire artists and audiences worldwide.

The track is a reimagining of Moosewala's iconic song "Dogar".

Talking about it, Emiway Bantai in a press note shared, "Sidhu Moosewala is more than an artist--he's a movement. His voice, his message, and his spirit continue to inspire me and so many others every single day. 'Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala' is my way of showing love and respect to someone who changed the game in his own way. Sidhu and I had actually spoken about collaborating. It was something we both wanted. This tribute is my way of making that dream a reality."

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital.

Moosewala joined Congress in 2021 and later contested the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election. Prior to that, in 2018, he actively campaigned for his mother Charan Kaur, who won the sarpanch election from Moosa village in December of the same year. (ANI)

