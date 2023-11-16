Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for action thriller film Animal on Thursday, shared a glimpse of dubbing session. Taking to Instagram story, Rashnika treated fans with inside picture of the studio. In the picture, Rashmika could be seen inside the dubbing studio. The actor is not seen in the picture. Animal and tick on three languages--Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada--mentioned on the photo. Recently, the makers unveiled the third track of the film, titled Papa Meri Jaan. Rashmika Mandanna is in Recovery Mode, Check Out Animal Actress' Latest Instagram Pictures!.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a poster of the song, which he captioned, "Soul stirring #PapaMeriJaan #NannaNuvNaaPranam #NeeEnUlagam #NannaRaviNeene #NeeyanakhilamThaathaa song out now."

Sung by Sonu Nigam, the soulful track showcases actors Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's father-son bond. The song is unveiled in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "You won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest". The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Is the Hot New ‘Evil’ in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Co-Starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor (Watch Video).

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Post:

Dubbing Session For Animal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The film will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.Apart from this, she will be seen in the Pan-India film Pushpa 2.She also has Chaava in her kitty. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.