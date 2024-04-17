Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Anshuman Jha's directorial 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', which stars Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur, will have its British premiere at the prestigious UK-Asian Film Festival 2024, at the historical Regent Cinema on May 11th.

Excited about the screening, Anshuman, in a statement, said, "Feels like a full circle. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a film about Asians in the UK. We shot it in Yorkshire - 4 hours from London. And I feel the festival journey of the film over the past 9 months through IFFM Australia, CSAFF North America, ISAFF Canada, Razor Reel Europe, Wench & Red Lorry in India - is now rightfully culminating at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. We are excited to screen our black comedy thriller as the closing night film for audiences in the UK before its worldwide release later this year."

Arjun also expressed his happiness.

"I found the script of this film to be wacky & weird - from the outset. I think that's what initially attracted me, the fact that I did not get to categorise into any one particular genre & in a good way - is it a thriller, a black comedy, a mystery. I feel that's the experience the audiences around the world are having with the film & liking it. We are excited to have our British Premiere in London at the UK-ASIAN Film Festival 2024," he said.

The film starring Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania is a black comedy thriller. It is produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films. (ANI)

