Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) "Justice League" star Ray Fisher has revealed he has received official confirmation that studio Warner Bros has decided to "remove" him from the cast of their upcoming superhero movie "The Flash".

The development comes weeks after the actor, who plays Victor Stone alias Cyborg in the DC comicbook film adaptations, said he will not be part of any project associated with DC Films President Walter Hamada, whom Fisher earlier called "most dangerous kind of enabler".

"I strongly disagree with their decision, but it's one that is unsurprising. Despite the misconception, Cyborg's involvement in 'The Flash' was much larger than a cameo.

"And while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world," Fisher wrote in a two page statement shared on his official Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

WarnerMedia, the parent company of Warner Bros, disputed the actor's claims that it had pushed him out of the role, noting that he had previously publicly refused to work with Hamada.

"Last summer, Mr Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in 'The Flash'. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr Hamada, our production is now moving on," WarnerMedia said in a statement to Variety.

The company also denied that it had parted ways with Geoff Johns, the former DC head and producer, who Fisher had claimed was exiting the company following its investigation into the actor's allegations of misconduct on "Justice League", the 2017 film.

"Warner Bros remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce 'Stargirl', 'Batwoman', 'Doom Patrol,' 'Superman & Lois', and 'Titans' for the studio, among other projects," the studio added.

The news of Fisher's official exit comes after WarnerMedia announced in December that investigation into the alleged misconduct claimed by the actor against filmmaker Joss Whedon on the sets of "Justice League" was complete.

Fisher was part of the superhero ensemble film, which was director Zack Snyder's follow-up to his previous movies -- "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice".

Whedon took over the reins after Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy.

Fisher had also alleged that Whedon's on-set behaviour was enabled by producers Jon Berg and Johns.

In his previous posts, the actor accused Hamada of protecting Johns and Whedon by hampering the studio's investigation into his allegations.

Hamada became president of DC Films in 2018, after "Justice League" opened in theatres to poor reviews and box office records.

However, Fisher maintains Hamada has failed to take his claims seriously about the Whedon-led reshoots of "Justice League".

In his new statement, the actor has offered to "submit to a polygraph test to support my claims against (Hamada)."

"If the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada's actions - I'll pay it gladly," Fisher said.

The actor has already completed work on the "Justice League" Snyder Cut, a role which is said to be much more substantial than in the movie's theatrical version. It is slated to be released on HBO Max in March. PTI

