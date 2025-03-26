Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): As actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to share the screen in their upcoming film, tentatively titled 'RC16', the actress shared a news poster giving fans a sneak peek into the 'Game Changer' actor's intense look.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Dhadak actress dropped the poster showing Ram Charan from the back, holding a cigarette, with a rugged and powerful appearance. His messy hair, beard, and serious expression add to the mystery.

The caption on the post read, "First look out 27.03.25."

RC16 is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

The shooting of the film is set to start soon. RC16 is bankrolled by director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Janhvi will also be seen in the film Param Sundari opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo will be teaming up for the first time in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming directorial.

The film will be a cross-cultural love story set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, was last seen in Game Changer, which performed well at the box office.

The film, which stars Kiara Advani alongside Charan, was released on January 10. (ANI)

