Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Actress Regina Hall is set to star with Will Ferrell and Zac Efron in an untitled comedy film from Amazon MGM Studios.

Nicholas Stoller is helming the project based on a script he wrote himself, which was previously named Judgment Day. This film brings together the director and Ferrell once again, following their work on You're Cordially Invited, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this year and also features Reese Witherspoon.

Also Read | Shahrukh Khan Kicks Off IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony at Eden Gardens, Cricketer Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh Grove With KKR Owner on 'Jhume Jo Pathaan'.

The new film centers on a young convict (Efron) who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage, as he is convinced that the judge (Ferrell) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life. Details regarding Hall's role are being kept under wraps, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Stoller of Stoller Global Solutions will serve as producers.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Files Closure Report in Alleged Suicide Case of Late Bollywood Actor.

Hall will be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and in Searchlight Pictures' original rock opera O'Dessa. She is also known for roles in the Best Man, Think Like a Man and Scary Movie franchises, as per the outlet.

She won the New York Film Critics Circle award for best actress for Andrew Bujalski's 2018 feature Support the Girls, making her the first Black actress to receive the honour.

Stoller is known for helming such films as Bros, Neighbors and its sequel, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He also co-created the Apple TV+ series Platonic, which stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne and has been picked up for a second season, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)