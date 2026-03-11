Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and president of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), on Wednesday alleged that a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has confirmed the party's charge of financial indiscipline under the ruling coalition government in the state.

According to the release issued by the YSRCP office, Jagan Reddy claimed that the coalition government had borrowed around Rs 3.2 lakh crore within two years, while the total borrowing during his government's five-year tenure stood at Rs 3.31 lakh crore. He questioned the utilisation of the borrowed funds, alleging there was no clarity on how the money had been spent.

Also Read | 'West Asia Conflict Has Affected World's Energy Supply Chain, We Believe in India First Ideology': PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu.

He said, "there is no clarity on where this massive borrowing has gone as the Super Six promises remain unimplemented and the state revenues have fallen, clearly indicating pilferage and rampant corruption with the ruling coalition taking a cut in everything from sand to land, mines and liquor. There is no other reason to explain why the revenues are falling, the fiscal deficit is mounting, and state borrowings are escalating to levels that are attracting interest as well."

Speaking to the media, Reddy lambasted the coalition government for its gross escapism on key issues in the just concluded 16-day Assembly session and reiterated that Chandrababu has been politicizing Tirupati issue, though all the accusing fingers are pointing towards him. He said the budget session was used to spread lies, false propaganda and level baseless allegations against political adversaries while genuine questions raised by the Opposition on issues of public interest remained unanswered.

Also Read | LPG Cylinder Price in Delhi: Check Latest Prices of Domestic, Commercial Gas in National Capital.

The party stated in its release that Reddy shared data on the questions from alleged financial indiscipline to the Tirupati laddu issue raised by the Opposition, which were unanswered during the 16-day session, and it was devoted to mutual praise of the coalition partners and targeting the Opposition YSRCP.

"The budget session was used to spread lies, false propaganda and level baseless allegations against political adversaries, and it failed to answer the questions raised on public interest," the release stated.

The release said that "Chandrababu has scant respect for God, and his inefficiency in maintaining temples has resulted in loss of human lives from the stampede at Tirupati till the very recent incident at Kadiri, and the pointed questions we asked about the ghee adulteration remained unanswered, and we exposed the Indiapure-Heritage link even as they were running for cover by floating different versions at different times."

"Right from tenders to supply of ghee to accepting rejected tankers took place during Chandrababu's term, and he has been levelling baseless allegations against us on one hand and has silently hiked the price of ghee from Rs 351 to Rs 761 per kg, and it was a deliberate attempt to benefit his coterie," the release added.

It further stated that, "Chandrababu's boasting of women's safety at the International Women's Day meeting is a sham, as there were heinous cases of atrocities on women by TDP-Jana Sena MLAs at Railway Koduru, Amudalavalasa, Guntur East, Sativedu and the complaint against the Minister's PA was not attended, which shows his sincerity. Even the TTD Chairman remains untouched despite explicit videos and photos having come out."

"It was during our period that women's empowerment was tangible in the social, political, and economic fields, and we have taken firm steps by providing them reservations, establishing small businesses, facilitating them to get loans from banks and roping in multi-nationals as their working partners," it added.

He alleged that farmers were now facing difficulties due to the absence of minimum support price assurances and crop insurance benefits, while issues related to drinking water quality, hygiene in student hostels and healthcare were also emerging under the current administration.

The former Chief Minister further said that several welfare schemes announced by the coalition government, including Adabidda Nidhi and unemployment stipend, had not been implemented. He also alleged that the number of beneficiaries under various schemes had been reduced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)