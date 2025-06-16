Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set to come up with a new film 'Nishaanchi', which stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

On Monday, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Nishaanchi is set to premiere on September 19, 2025.

Sharing his experience creating 'Nishaanchi', Anurag Kashyap, in a press note, shared, "We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly....This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios. Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all."

He added, "I have been extremely fortunate to find a bunch of good people and superb actors and my most beautiful crew to tell this story in the best possible way that I would have wanted. We're excited, nervous, and can't wait to share the film with the audience to experience, when it releases in theatres this September!"

The crime drama is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films. (ANI)

