Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Reliance Jewels, a part of Reliance Retail Ltd., brings back its Dream Diamond Sale, offering shoppers an attractive and inviting way to celebrate the season.

The sale arrives at a time when people are choosing thoughtful year-end gifts, planning festive purchases, and stepping into the New Year with something memorable.

The sale will run till January 27, 2026.

This year's Dream Diamond Sale is designed to make diamond shopping feel accessible foreveryone, be it someone who is buying their very first diamond or a festive shopper marking acelebration, or someone finally bringing home a diamond piece they have long desired.

According to Reliance's press note, customers will receive a 0.25 gram gold coin free for every Rs 25,000 spent on diamond jewellery.

This season's sale offers a unique opportunity to bring diamond and gold together, making shopping inclusive and memorable.

Customers can also enjoy a flat 20% discount on gold-making charges on all Gold jewellery purchases of Rs 75,000 and above during the sale period.

Shoppers can explore any diamond piece across Reliance Jewels stores, from everydayfavourites like earrings, rings, and chains to statement styles such as chokers and bridaldesigns.

The variety ensures there's something for every style, occasion, and personal milestone.

The Dream Diamond Sale gives jewellery lovers a meaningful reason to explore diamondsand take-home gold with every qualifying purchase.

The sale is available across 145+ Reliance Jewels stores in India. (ANI)

