Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Comedy king Paresh Rawal turns 66 today! The veteran actor, known for his hilarious roles, has always managed to make the audiences die of laughter whenever he is on screen. Beginning his acting career as a supporting actor for the role in the movie Arjun, Pareshji has indeed come a long way.

His versatility and comedic timing are always on point, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. He has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood film industry, reigning for over three decades. On the occasion of Paresh Rawal's 66th birthday, let's have a glance over his best 5 comedy roles in Bollywood that are remembered and enjoyed to date!

Baburao Ganpatrai Apte in Hera Pheri

In this joyride of laughter, Paresh Rawal played the role of the iconic character Babu Bhaiya. He remains unforgettable with his classic dialogue delivery and funny expressions, with Babu Bhaiya becoming a household name. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Ram Gopal Bajaj and Teja in Andaz Apna Apna

Acing the two completely opposite double roles of Ram Gopal Bajaj and his wicked twin brother Teja, Paresh Rawal was fantastically hilarious! Teja being the evil twin stole the limelight, making the audiences crack up every time he appeared onscreen."Teja mai hu, mark idhar hai" turned out to be the most famous dialogue in the movie.

Radheshyam Tiwari in Hungama

The movie Hyngama is considered to be another comedic gem of Paresh Rawal. His character of a wealthy businessman, Radheshyam Tiwari drew in lots of smiles and laughter from the viewers, with the humorous charm of Paresh Rawal being an added bonus.

Dr Ghungroo in Welcome

The all-time favourite movie, Welcome had Paresh Rawal playing the role of Dr Ghungroo Seth who with his comic timings and amusing dialogues and gestures had won the hearts of the audiences. Dr Gungroo's "Sabse pehle to mai aaya" is deemed to be the best dialogue in this 2007 laugh-fest.

Mambo in Garam Masala

The list would be incomplete without mentioning Paresh Rawal's Mambo in the film Garam Masala where he made the audiences laugh until they cried. Mambo as a cook had certain funny elements about him which made him such a favourite character. (ANI)

