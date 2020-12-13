Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Days after Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has said the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery.

The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on Friday.

Also Read | The Prom Review: Ryan Murphy’s Meryl Streep Starrer Musical Gets Unfavourable Reactions From the Critics.

Juyal, who has worked with Remo D'Souza in dance films "ABCD 2" and "Street Dancer 3D", took to Instagram to give a health update to fans.

"Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza.

Also Read | Je Tu Na Bulawe: Shaheer Sheikh Is Back On Screens, Will Feature In A Music Video Opposite Priyanka Khera (View Poster).

"Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it," the former "Dance India Dance" contestant wrote on Saturday.

Remo D'Souza's wife, Lizelle D'Souza's shared Juyal's Instagram Story and captioned it as: "Young boys, party soon."

Despite multiple attempts to get his latest health update, Lizelle D'Souza remained unavailable for a comment.

On Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also prayed for the choreographer's speedy recovery.

When a fan posted an old clip of Remo D'Souza from one of his dance shows, where he praised the screen icon, Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Get well Remo. Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."

Remo D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" to his credit.

As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt" and "Race 3".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)