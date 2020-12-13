And handsome hunk Shaheer Sheikh is back to work. After a quite wedding and outing with wifey Ruchikaa Kapoor in the hills, Shaheer Sheikh is currently in Goa and back to work. Next up, Shaheer is all set to star in a music video. Titled Je Tu Na Bulawe and will be seen opposite actress Priyanka Khera. Shaheer has been recently in the news for making his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Paurashpur. Shaheer Sheikh Birthday Special: From Arjun in Mahabharat to Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, 5 Roles That The Hunk Portrayed To Perfection.

Shaheer had hinted at the video last month but it has now been officially announced. Shaheer took to social media to share the poster of his music video and it gives you all the fun vibes. Shaheer Sheikh On Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Off Air 'I Like Doing Stories With A Definite Start and End'.

Check Out the Pic Below:\

A lot of Shaheer's co-stars left comments under the poster. Shaheer was last seen on television screens as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke. On the other hand, Shaheer also has another music video with Rashami Desai in hand.

