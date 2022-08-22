New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor, on Monday, dropped the first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's newborn baby.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal."

In the first picture, Rhea and Sunita Kapoor could be seen looking at their new family member whose face is been hidden with a baby emoticon.

In another picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen overwhelmed as they take a look at the youngest member of the Kapoor family.

In the last picture, the baby's face is covered with a blue butterfly emoticon, as he could be seen covered in purple cloth.

Soon after the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, " Tooooooooo cute"

"Awwww masi tears of joy," Malaika Arora commented.

Apart from them, actors Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also dropped red hearts in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, on August 20, welcomed their first child a baby boy.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand"

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. (ANI)

