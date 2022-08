Shooting for Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness has started and that too in London. Excited about the shoot, Sonakshi said, "I could barely wait for this day. My brother Kussh is finally helming his first film as a director. It's a day of great joy and pride for all of us in the family. I'm also excited about the fact that he's directing me in a film that both of us have loved in our individual capacities." Nikita Roy And The Book of Darkness: Sonakshi Sinha to Play Lead in Her Brother Kussh S Sinha's Directorial Debut.

She added, "We've waited a long time to find something that clicks with both of us and appeals to both our sensibilities as creative people. Finally, the day is here when we're kick-starting a journey that will stretch into many more films that will be fruitful for everyone involved."

Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness is being helmed by Sonakshi's brother Kussh S Sinha. It will be filmed over 40 days. Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar are also a part of the film, which is produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)