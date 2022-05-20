Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) Singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

According to People magazine, the couple welcomed the baby on March 13 and Rihanna is already home.

Also Read | Jr NTR Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the RRR Star That We Bet You Didn't Know!.

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," a source said.

The 34-year-old Grammy winner and Rocky, 33, announced they were expecting their first child together in January.

Also Read | Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Throughout her pregnancy Rihanna dropped some iconic maternity looks. In an April interview with Vogue, the "Diamonds" singer said her "body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that".

“I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered ‘decent' for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?” she said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)