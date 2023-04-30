Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Late actor Rishi Kapoor was known as one of the best actors the film industry ever witnessed and he will always be remembered as someone who was full of life.

The second son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor was an absolute chocolate boy during his initial days and used to enjoy female attention a lot.

He was diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2018. He underwent his treatment for over 11 months in New York before returning to India in September 2019.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

His wife actor Neetu Kapoor was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

The star couple featured together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

Neetu keeps on sharing fond memories of the late actor on her social media post.

On the occasion of the actor's 3rd death anniversary, Neetu took to her social media handle and dropped a picture which she captioned, "You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories."

Neetu posted a picture with Rishi where both the lovebirds were twinning. Rishi wore a blue tee and pants teaming it up with a hat and shade. Neetu wore a top, which was based on a lighter shade of blue. The picture seems to be from one of their travel diaries.

Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also posted a throwback picture on her Instagram story. The picture shows baby Riddhima alongside her father, looking dashing as usual. The caption says, "I miss you every day."

Earlier, actor Ranbir Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared valuable advice given to him by his late father that has stayed with him.

"Don't take success to your head and failure to your heart. What I've really understood now after so many years in the industry is do films that appeal to a larger audience," Ranbir recalled his father's advice while taking a part in a rapid-fire game conducted by the film's production house Yash Raj Films.

The 'Sanju' actor also stated that his father always wanted his son to play a hero who could connect to audiences across the country.

He said, "I really wish my father was alive to see this film (Shamshera). He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it's sad that he's not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me."

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

The iconic chocolate boy of Indian Cinema started his career with 'Mera Naam Joker' in 1970 which gained him a plot of popularity and appreciation from critics. The movie also featured the former actor and his father Raj Kapoor.

This movie tagged him as a lover boy and not another angry young man of Bollywood. The era he entered also witnessed the debut of legend Amitabh Bachchan. The vibe of Bollywood was dominated by late actors Vinod Khanna and Bachchan delivering action-packed and one-man army kind of movies but Rishi Kapoor decided not to join the bandwagon and create his type of cinema.

Rishi Kapoor was the person who spread love all around with his movies and persona.

Recently, Rishi's fan got to see his last-ever interview in Netflix's docu-series 'The Romantics'.

In the project, Rishi Kapoor spoke about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most cherished director-actor duo in Hindi cinema, especially the romantic classics.

Apart from his acting skills, Rishi's films were widely appreciated for their chartbuster tracks.

Some of his best movie songs are 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi', 'Main Shayar to Nahin', 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Om Shanti Om' and many more.

On the film front, Rishi last appeared in the film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The actor passed away while he was filming for the film and after his demise actor Paresh Rawal was approached to play the character and completed the film.

Hence, this movie will mark the first time that Hindi cinema will witness two phenomenal actors playing one character on screen.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and also starred actor Juhi Chawla in the pivotal role. (ANI)

