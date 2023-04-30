Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will always be remembered as someone who was full of life.

The iconic chocolate boy of Indian Cinema started his career with 'Mera Naam Joker' in 1970 which gained him a plot of popularity and appreciation from critics. The movie also featured the former actor and his father Raj Kapoor.

This movie tagged him as a lover boy and not another angry young man of Bollywood. The era he entered also witnessed the debut of legend Amitabh Bachchan. The vibe of Bollywood was dominated by late actors Vinod Khanna and Bachchan delivering action-packed and one-man army kind of movies but Rishi Kapoor decided not to join the bandwagon and create his type of cinema.

The world will remember the star on his death anniversary on Sunday. So here are a few movies which make us remember Rishi Kapoor as one of the best actors of Bollywood who re-defined the concept of a Hero by breaking the typical understanding of the character being an angry young man who can beat his enemies no matter whether those are 4 or 400 in number.

'Bobby'

The wealthy people planning to get their son married in another rich family is nothing new. But the chaos happens when the guy loves a girl who doesn't belong to the class which is accepted by his parents. The melodrama in 'Bobby' is fantastic and it narrates how even the simplest of stories can be delivered in an exciting manner. Rishi and actress Dimple Kapadia totally aced every scene of the movie. Who doesn't remember the classic song 'Hum Tum Ek Kmare Mai BAnd ho' from this movie?

'Karz'

The movie 'Karz' was not any other typical love story as it delivered suspense and literal trills to the audience. The concept of getting re-born and planning up an act of revenge was the plot line of the movie. Ravi, the character played by Kapoor will always remain iconic as well as irreplaceable.

'Amar Akbar Anthony'

The movie which featured Rishi with two angry young men Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna makes it easier for us to understand their real standing and the kind of movies they used to deliver. Kapoor played the youngest brother in the trio and his character was all about love, love and love which was the exact opposite of other characters.

'Chandni'

The couple of Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor were living examples of what on-screen chemistry looks like. Even though the titular role was played by late actress Sridevi, still we can't take our eyes off Rishi's character. The movie was a giant box-office hit with tons of classic songs which we still sing when we are in absolute love with someone.

'Yeh Vaada Raha'

The romantic musical drama gave the audience every reason to go to back theatres. The plot of the story revolves around Vikram's (Rishi) mother not approving of his choice when it comes to making her daughter-in-law. The constant struggle is a delight to watch and narrates how you should stand up for your love no matter whether it is against someone from your family.

Rishi Kapoor was the person who spread love all around with his movies and persona. These movies are just some drops from the ocean-vast filmography of the veteran. (ANI)

