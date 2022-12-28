BTS member RM's "Indigo" rose dramatically to number 3 in its third week of release, thanks to a belated CD release, after first making its digital-only debut at No 15 and then falling off the list in its second week. This is RM's first solo top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Variety, data from Luminate shows that "Indigo" sold the equivalent of 83,000 album units in the United States after its December 16 CD release and numerous collector deluxe packages. BTS’ RM and Suga Talk About Indigo, the Past, Concerts and More While Drinking Alcohol in This First Episode of Suchwita – Watch.

Two weeks after the 10-song album debuted at number 15 on the chart with 31,000 sales only from streaming and digital downloads, CDs accounted for 77,500 of the album's total units for the week. Collaborations on 'Indigo' were made with a number of Korean musicians as well as American powerhouses like Erykah Badu and Anderson Paak.

Earlier, speaking to Variety about "Indigo", RM said, "I thought it could be a well-balanced album and a very unique piece if I could harmonize all of these artists, like industry to industry, continent to continent, nation to nation." The singer is the first of the group's seven members to achieve a solo top 10 position on the Billboard 200 chart (J-'Jack Hope's in the Box' peaked at No. 17 on the chart for the week ending July 30). The group has amassed seven top 10s overall, with six of those placing them in the coveted top spot.