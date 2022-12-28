Ahead of his solo debut at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in NYC, BTS' J-Hope was clicked travelling to the US wherein his videos and photos from the airport has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the singer could be seen looking stylish while dancing and blowing kisses at his fans. Check it out. Crush Releases Groovy ‘Rush Hour’ Teaser Featuring J-Hope (Watch Video).

Watch J-Hope at Airport:

j-hope leaving for New York for his performance at Times Square. have a safe trip, hobi ♡#제이홉 #정호석 #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/ytczw8HI8M — hourly j-hope 🏁 (@hourlyhobi) December 28, 2022

