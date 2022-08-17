Los Angeles, Aug 17 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro is set to play the lead in filmmaker Barry Levinson's mob drama "Wise Guys" set at Warner Bros.

"Wise Guys" is a period piece centred on Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, a pair of Italian Americans running two separate crime families during the mid-20th century.

Also Read | Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: 7 Pics From Her Instagram Account That Prove She’s a Fashion Loving Soul!.

According to entertainment website Deadliine, De Niro will be taking on both key roles in the film scheduled to be released theatrically.

"Goodfellas" scribe Nicholas Pileggi has penned the script.

Also Read | Shivin Narang Expresses His Wish To Shoot a Music Video With Jennifer Winget, Says ' It Will Be a Good Treat for Our Beyhadh 2 Fans'.

"Wise Guys" marks De Niro and Levinson's fifth collaboration following Emmy-nominated HBO TV movie "The Wizard of Lies", "What Just Happened", "Wag the Dog" and "Sleepers".PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)