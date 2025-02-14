Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): The shooting for actor Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman Part II' is due to start at the end of 2025. Pattinson said that he couldn't share plot details about the anticipated film; however, he confirmed that it is going to be "cool".

But noted that definitely "it's cool, though, it's cool," revealed the actor on the London red carpet for his new movie 'Mickey 17', reported Deadline.

Pattinson also discussed the film's delay, noting, "It's a while...everything feels so long ago because Covid just erased three years."

Pattinson's confirmation comes after the film's release date had been delayed from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027, by Warner Bros., and director Reeves said at the Golden Globes that The Batman Part II will start shooting at some point in 2025, as per the outlet.

The sequel was first confirmed at CinemaCon in April 2022. Pattinson and Reeves will return, and Mattson Tomlin will be a co-writer. Pattinson, Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell are all expected to reprise their respective roles.

Serkis said of the project in a recent interview, "I am as hungry for it as you all are. He (Matt Reeves) told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it," according to Deadline.

Reeves shared earlier, "We're doing something that continues where the story came from and something I hope people are really surprised by."

Pattinson is next due to shoot Christopher Nolan's Odyssey movie, reported Deadline. (ANI)

