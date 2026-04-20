California [US], April 20 (ANI): Rock band 'The Stokes' ended their performance on the weekend 2 of Coachella on a note of political protest, capping the set with a video montage that accused the CIA of allegedly enacting regime change in foreign countries over the decades, finally concluding with footage of Israel bombing Gaza and the United States bombing Iran, reported Variety.

The several minutes of video commentary came as a surprise to audiences viewing at home as well as in the desert, since it bore no resemblance to how the group rounded out its set the previous weekend.

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The song that accompanied this statement, "Oblivius," had not been performed by the Strokes in concert at all since 2016; it included singer Julian Casablancas repeating the statement in the chorus, "What side you standing on?"

According to the outlet, as the Strokes wrapped up their final number Saturday night, performing in front of an illuminated mosque backdrop, the footage on the huge LED screens behind them portrayed recent American bombings in the Middle East with the large caption "Over 30 universities destroyed in Iran" followed by another video clip of a large building in Gaza being destroyed in a controlled explosion, with the caption: "Last university standing in Gaza."

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Following the group's Weekend 1 appearance, the Strokes announced a world tour that will begin in June and run through the fall. It includes an L.A.-area headlining appearance in August at the Just Like Heaven festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, produced by Goldenvoice, which also produces Coachella.

Earlier, singer Justin Bieber took over Coachella 2026, hitting the stage for his second headlining performance in Indio, California.

On Sunday, Bieber was joined by an array of special guests, including the likes of Billie Eilish, who accompanied the 'Baby' singer for 'One Less Lonely Girl', followed by SZA, who sang 'Snooze' with the pop star.

Among others to present were Sexyy Red and Big Sean, who made surprise appearances during Bieber's April 18 performance. (ANI)

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