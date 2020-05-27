Entertainment News | Rohit Shetty Pays Heartfelt Tribute to His 'guru' Veeru Devgn on His Death Anniversary

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): 'Singham' director Rohit Shetty on Wednesday remembered famous Indian stuntmen and actor Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgn on his death anniversary.

Terming Veeru Devgn as his 'guru,' Shetty posted two pictures with him on Instagram and penned down an emotional note.

One of the pictures was from Shetty's early days in Bollywood industry. The picture features Shetty trying to attempt an action sequence under Devgn's guidance.

The other picture was from an award function where Shetty and Veeru's star daughter in law Kajol are seen bestowing him with the lifetime achievement award for his work in the Indian film industry.

"Back in time Veeru Ji taught us raw and real action, no cables and no computer graphics. We are privileged to have him as our guru," the 'Golmaal' actor wrote in the caption.

"Never executed a single stunt without giving your example to my team and had never imagined I would be blessed enough to present you the lifetime achievement award. It's been a year since you left us. You will always be missed," his caption further read.

The ace stuntmen passed away last year on May 27 following a cardiac arrest.

The veteran director choreographed action scenes in more than 80 Hindi films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' where his son played the lead against Amitabh Bachchan.

Veeru was also the producer of the film. Veeru has also acted in films like 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', 'Muqabla' and many more. (ANI)

