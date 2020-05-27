Is Kamal Haasan Dating Vishwaroopam Co-Star Pooja Kumar? Actress Reveals The Truth On The Ongoing Rumour!

Kamal Haasan, Pooja Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kamal Haasan fans have been quite curious about his personal life lately. It is only after the gossip mongers started a rumour about him dating his co-star Pooja Kumar. The Indo-American actress was seen with him in the film, Vishwaroopam 1 and 2. However, the rumours caught fire when a picture surfaced where she was seen at Kamal's close-knit family gathering. Now, finally, she took the matter in her own hands to clarify rumours. Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 Co-Star Pooja Kumar to Feature in Thalaivan Irukkindran?.

As the reports started doing the rounds, she clarified that she does not have any romantic relationship with him. “I have known Kamal Haasan sir and his family for a long time now. Ever since I started working with him, I have known his family – his brother who is a producer, his daughters- Shruti and Akshara, everyone. That’s how I was a part of their family functions as well, she told

The duo was earlier in the news because of their passionate kissing scene in a Vishwaroopam 2. It also irked the CBFC board and was later snipped apparently. However, the fans liked their chemistry. Owing to that, there were also reports that they would collaborate upcoming flick, Thalaivan Irukkiran. However, the actress denied this as well saying, "No, I’m not a part of the project Thalaivan Irukkiran. Not as of yet, but who knows." Okay, so she has temporarily denied the reports but the fans can still hope!