Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan, who reunited with Ranveer Singh after ‘Simmba’ and surprised everyone with her cameo in the electrifying intro song 'Heartthrob' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani on Saturday, shared a still from the song.

Sara took to Instagram and treated fans with the pictures from the song featuring Ranveer and captioned the post, “Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky. Dahadte raho.”

In the pictures, Sara wore a black shimmer dress as she dances with Ranveer a.k.a Rocky who twins with her in his black shimmer jacket.

As soon as the Sara dropped the stills, actor’s fans and industry friends chimed the comment section.

Ranveer reacted with heart emojis.

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Meanwhile us all demanding for SIMMBA.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer’s film has received a flying start.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 11.10 crore on Day one at the box office.

"#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri Rs 11.10 cr. #India biz. #RRKPK needs to witness solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Not just metros, but mass pockets need to contribute big numbers too… The content is targeted at youth as well as families and if they come on board - in large numbers - only then will it make a difference to its total on Day 2 and 3," he tweed.

“The film enjoys strong word of mouth, but it needs to translate into footfalls and BO numbers…The growth on Day 2 - post 12 noon onwards - is most crucial," Adarsh added.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28.

Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty. (ANI)

