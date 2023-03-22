New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Norwegian dance group Quick Style paid a tribute to the 'RRR' team by shaking a leg on the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'

On Wednesday, Quick Style took to Instagram and dropped a video in which the boys are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics of the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqFjILzNZJ1/?hl=en

"The famous Naatu Naatu steps with a little Quickstyle remix...Congratulations on winning the Oscar's @alwaysramcharan & @jrntr," the all-male member group captioned the post.

Fans became excited to see Quick Style performing 'Naatu Naatu' hook step.

"Quickstyle NAATU-fied too," a social media user commented.

"Vibe guys," choreographer Bosco Martis commented.

Actor Suniel Shetty, who recently collaborated with Quick Style, liked the Quick Style's version of Naatu Naatu.

The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.During their visit to India, Quick Style also spoke to ANI. They expressed their love for Indian songs."

"For us, the song Kaala Chashma and every song that is popular in this world..it's not anyone's, it's everyone's. And the people that watch our show, we feel they are our family, our group, our supporters, so we are together. So the song is ours," the group said during their Mumbai tour. (ANI)

