After dancing with Virat Kohli, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty on Bollywood tunes, the popular Norwegian dance group gave a dancing tribute to Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu". The troupe took to their Instagram and shared a video that sees them crazily grooving to the superhit RRR song. They also congratulated Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli for winning the Oscars this year in Best Original Song category. Have a look. 'Naatu Naatu' Craze! Tesla Cars in New Jersey Light Up in Sync With RRR's Oscar-Winning Song (Watch Video).

The Quick Style Dances to "Naatu Naatu":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Watch the Original "Naatu Naatu" Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)