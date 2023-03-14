Remember the famous Norwegian dance group, who grooved to popular hits like 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'? Well, now Virat Kohli caught up with the famous group and they got together for a fun dance video shared on Instagram. In the video, one of the members of the hip-hop group picked up a cricket bat and was examining it when Kohli walked in and the others too entered the frame. Soon, they broke out in a pretty unique and fun dance as they grooved to the song, 'Ishq Ho Gaya' by Stereo Nation. The video has gone viral on social media. Virat Kohli Presents Signed Jerseys to Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey After IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Meets Quick Style!

