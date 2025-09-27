Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat released an audiotape of the "Sangh Prarthana" sung by singer Shankar Mahadevan on Saturday.

The song was released at an event held at the Reshambag Maharishi Vyas Auditorium in Nagpur, in the presence of actor Sachin Khedekar, popular presenter Harish Bhimani, and musician Rahul Ranade.

The song was recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a London music studio. It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, with the Marathi version sung by actor Sachin Khedekar and the Hindi version sung by Harish Bhimani.

The original song was composed by Narhari Narayan Bhide and sung by Yadav Rao Joshi at the Sangh Shiksha Varg in Pune on April 23, 1940.

The format of the "Sangh Prarthana" was first formulated at a meeting in Pune in 1939.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said that the "Sangh Prarthana" is the RSS's collective resolution which volunteers recite it daily.

"Individual resolutions fall within the volunteer's perspective. But what we all have to do together comes from the Sangha Prayer. Bhagwat also said that the 'Sangha Prayer' is a prayer to Mother India, and volunteers have been reciting it daily since 1940."

The RSS Chief further said that this is an effort to spread the meaning of the "prayer to everyone; it is a feeling."

Bhagwat said that the spirit of the 'Sangha Prayer' song symbolises the power of resolve and devotion, love, and dedication to the motherland. This initiative to record the prayer song will be a great medium to reach out to the people and will be very useful.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will celebrate its centenary year from Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026, marking 100 years since its founding in 1925 by Dr KB Hedgewar.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar in Nagpur press conference on Monday announced, "The RSS is celebrating 100 years of its founding on Vijayadashami this year. The centenary year of the RSS will be celebrated from this year's Vijayadashami (2025) to the next Vijayadashami (2026). This year's Vijayadashami celebrations will mark the beginning of the centenary year."

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by KB Hedgewar, the RSS has grown into one of the world's largest voluntary organisations, with a network of shakhas across India and an active presence abroad. (ANI)

