Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): It might be just another day for everyone, but not so for 'Tanhaji' actor Kajol, as she celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Ajay Devgn on Thursday.

The 'Baazigar' actor took to her Instagram handle to share a heart-warming picture with Ajay to mark their 23rd wedding anniversary. But her caption was the scene-stealer.

The actor posted a witty yet endearing caption, which read, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I'm taking a bow now."

Her quirky wish got a loving reply from Ajay, who wrote, "I got my award 23 years ago," adding a smile emoji to it.

Other celebs from the industry like Rakul Preet Singh and Mickey Contractor too wished her in the comments section.

The actor's sister, Tanisha Mukherjee posted an endearing comment on the post, which read, "Happyyyyy anniversary and baby u guys deserve to take a bow a medal a trophy and the padmashree! Oh wait u already got those so then just take some hugssss from meeee! love u both @ajaydevgn," adding a heart emoji to it.

Earlier, Ajay had posted an adorable wish for Kajol, on his Instagram handle, which read, "Pyaar toh hona hi tha 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @kajol."

The actors tied the knot on 24 February 1999 and share two beautiful children, a daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug. (ANI)

