Los Angeles, Apr 10 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe says "Gladiator" proved to be a career turnaround for him and he is "slightly jealous" about not being part of its upcoming follow-up.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, who directed the 2000 epic historical drama fronted by Crowe, is returning to helm the sequel starring Paul Mescal.

Crowe, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in the film, described "Gladiator" as a "huge experience in my life".

“I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life.

"It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible,” the New Zealand-born actor told entertainment website Collider in an interview about the film's sequel.

Not every film enjoys a shelf life as long as "Gladiator", he added.

“Here it is, it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, 'Gladiator' is going to be showing on prime time TV. And you don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart,” Crowe said.

"Gladiator" followed Crowe's Maximus, who after being forced into slavery, vows revenge against the usurper crown prince Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) for the murders of his family and the king.

Besides the Oscar for Crowe, the film won four more Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Scott is directing the sequel from David Scarpa's script. In the follow-up, Mescal of "Aftersun" fame is set to play the role of Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" star Barry Keoghan is reportedly in talks to board the much-anticipated project. The part two of "Gladiator" will be released in November 2024.

