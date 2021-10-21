A still from the trailer of 'Red Notice' (Image source: YouTube)

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): The full-length trailer for the upcoming action heist movie 'Red Notice', starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, has been unveiled by Netflix on Thursday.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, 'Red Notice' as the title refers to the global alert issued by Interpol, is a heist comedy in which an FBI profiler (Johnson) partners with the world's greatest art thief (Reynolds) to catch the world's most wanted art thief (Gadot).

The nearly three-minute trailer opens with the world's second most-wanted art thief named Nolan Booth, played by Reynolds, stealing a precious item before he is caught by FBI special agent John Hartley (Johnson).

The top profiler reveals he needs help catching the world's greatest art thief who is known as 'The Bishop', portrayed by Gadot. But when The Bishop frames John for a crime, he is desperate to team up with Nolan again and clear his name.

Chase sequences, fight scenes, and a run-in with a bull are all featured in the rest of the trailer as John and Nolan travel around the globe to try to outsmart The Bishop.

The cast for the movie further also includes Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

'Red Notice', produced by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, and Rawson Marshall Thurber, will release in select theatres starting November 5 before hitting Netflix on November 12. (ANI)

