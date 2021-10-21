Varun Tej, who has starred in hit movies like 'Fidaa', 'F2', and 'Tholi Prema', is all set to appear in sports drama 'Ghani'. Touted as a movie revolving around kickboxing, 'Ghani' is expected to grab much attention. The makers of 'Ghani' have planned it big for the climax which would stand as one of the intense action sequences from the movie. Also, it has been reported that 'Ghani' is nearing its completion, with only a few sequences of the talkie part to be shot, along with a song shoot. Ghani: Varun Tej’s Telugu Sports Drama To Release in Theatres This Diwali 2021; Check Out New Poster!

Slated for release on December 3, the makers are planning to kickstart the promotions once the movie comes into the post-production phase. Varun Tej has undergone a drastic physical transformation for the movie which has increased the hype. Saiee Manjrekar is to appear as Varun Tej's love interest. Varun Tej Konidela Birthday: Here’s Looking At The Fun-Filled Family Moments Of The Tollywood Actor That Are Unmissable!

'Ghani' is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. The movie is bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. S.S. Thaman, who is the music composer for this upcoming sports drama, has announced that the first single from 'Ghani' would be out soon."High Octane Music and #Firstsingle from #GhaniMusic coming ur wayyyyy !! #Ghani", Thaman tweeted, amplifying the hype around the movie.

