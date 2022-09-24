Makers of the upcoming musical drama film Spirited announced the release date of the film on Friday Taking to Twitter, Ryan Reynolds shared new posters of the film, which he captioned, "For some reason, these are called iPosters. Spirited on @AppleTV November 18." Spirited: Ryan Reynolds Wraps the Shoot of Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer Starrer, Shares Stills From the Sets.

Helmed by Sean Anders, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11 and will premiere on the OTT platform Apple Tv+ on November 18. The musical drama film stars Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in the lead roles and is a musical retelling of Charles Dickens 'A Christmas Carol.'

Spirited Movie Release Date

For some reason, these are called iPosters. Spirited on @AppleTV November 18. pic.twitter.com/1GLMK9YiVX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple Original Films announced its release plans for the high-profile movie on Friday. It's not yet clear how many cinemas Spirited will play in, since many exhibitors aren't keen to carry a film that's hitting the home so quickly now that the box office is recovering from the pandemic. The film will be facing a big clash with Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. Ryan Reynolds Becomes the Only Actor To Have 3 Films on the Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 Films List.

Meanwhile, the Deadpool actor is currently expecting his fourth child with actor Blake Lively. The duo are already proud parents of three daughters and are all set to embrace parenthood for the fourth time. Blake and Ryan's eldest daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the two welcomed their second daughter Inez and Betty in 2019.

