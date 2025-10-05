Washington, DC [US], October 5 (ANI): Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with global superstar Taylor Swift for the title track of her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', according to People.

The collaboration marks a much-anticipated moment for fans, as the two artists blend their signature styles in what promises to be one of the year's biggest pop releases.

Carpenter posted about their collaboration on her Instagram Stories, sharing Swift's Instagram post announcing the album's release. She also shared a picture of herself and Swift, 35, embracing at the 2025 Grammy Awards with their new duet playing in the background, according to People.

Their collaboration is the final track on the album, which delves into the reality of show business and what it means to be a showgirl.

"I wanted Sabrina to be the person who did the duet with me on it because I just think she's so smart and cut out for this job, if you want to call it a job," said Swift earlier.

"It's really an all-encompassing life path, and I think she's just so brilliant and tough in a way. She's very sensitive in terms of being an artist, but she can handle herself. So I just thought that she would be a great person to collaborate with on that song in particular. And it's the last song on the record, so it really ends out the story of the album," she added as quoted by People.

Carpenter expressed her excitement on Instagram once the news was out in August about Swift's new album. "THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL OCTOBER 3rd i know someone who's freaking out and it's me," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

Carpenter spoke about Swift in 2020 during an interview with Apple Music, explaining how the 14-time Grammy winner inspired her.

"Taylor Swift posted something when she released her new album in the description of when it dropped and saying like, 'I usually would overthink the songs that I'm going to put out and release,' " Carpenter said at the time.

"And I just feel like nothing is certain right now and so it just felt right and I wanted to do it."

"And that put me in such a good warm-hearted place where then I could listen to all these songs that I've been making with such a fresh perspective of like, 'You know what, this is how I feel right now in musical form,'" as quoted by People.

Swift celebrated The Life of a Showgirl's release at midnight, posting dazzling pictures that are inspired by the latest album, according to People.

The Life of a Showgirl is available to stream. (ANI)

