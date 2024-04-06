Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Ace music composer duo Sachin-Jigar are all set to embark on their first-ever Australia-New Zealand tour in June 2024.

The musicians will be performing in Melbourne on June 28, in Sydney on June 29, and lastly in Auckland on June 30, as per a statement.

Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns in Glacier Pearl Embroidered White Corset and Draped Dhoti Trousers at Monkey Man LA Premiere (View Pics).

Excited about the tour, the duo said, "We are truly excited and eagerly looking forward to meeting and interacting with our fans while performing for them. This Australia-New Zealand Tour holds a special place in our hearts as it's our first and we can't wait for it to unfold."

Sachi and Jigar have recently created hit track such as 'Apna Bana Le' from 'Bhediya', 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' and 'Tere Vaaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

Also Read | Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Blessy's Survival Drama Grosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide in Nine Days!.

The two have also composed hit tracks in 'F.A.L.T.U'.

Reflecting on the album, Sachin-Jigar shared, "It was the beginning of our journey in Bollywood. It's still a fresh memory of playing the songs for Remo sir and him saying, 'Isme kuch baat hai, isko banao aage.' We made some of the best memories composing music for this album. This album means a lot to us, and knowing that it still brings joy to people's celebrations fills us with great pride." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)