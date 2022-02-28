Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): With SAG Awards 2022, a gamut of Hollywood stars took home the prestigious trophy on Monday.

The 28th edition of the award ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where Hollywood heavyweights from silver screens big and small came together to celebrate their fellow co-stars.

The glamorous night saw projects like 'CODA', 'Succession', and 'Squid Game' stealing everyone's attention with their big win.

As per Variety, Korean hit 'Squid Game' made history with its nomination in the ensemble category as the first non-English show to be recognised by the Guild.

Here's the full list of the 2022 SAG Award winners:

Film Categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA -- Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (WINNER)

Belfast -- Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds, Colin Morgan

Don't Look Up -- Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Mescudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep

House of Gucci -- Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Al Pacino

King Richard -- Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Will Smith

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) (WINNER)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith (King Richard) (WINNER)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) (WINNER)

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur (CODA) (WINNER)

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Television Categories:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'Succession' (HBO) (Winner)

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) (Winner)

'The Great'(Hulu)

'Hacks'(HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') (Winner)

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') (Winner)

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart ('Hacks') (Winner)

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') (Winner)

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') (Winner)

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') (Winner)

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Squid Game' (Winner)

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

In compliance with California Covid protocols, all attendees of the SAG Awards were required to show proof of vaccination to attend the ceremony. (ANI)

