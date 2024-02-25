Los Angeles [US], February 25 (ANI): The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' scored three big wins during the ceremony including Best Cast, Best Actor Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr, reported The New York Times.

In the competitive best actor race, 'Oppenheimer' star Murphy triumphed over Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers') and Bradley Cooper from 'Maestro;', among others, for his performance as the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

And despite Emma Stone winning the BAFTA for best actress last weekend, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone won at SAG for her role as an Osage woman whose family members are slaughtered by her husband (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his uncle.

According to The New York Times, Barbra Streisand accepted a lifetime achievement award. Noting that Hollywood was built by studio chiefs like Samuel Goldwyn and Louis B. Mayer, men who fled antisemitism in Eastern Europe, she said, "Now I dream of a world where such prejudice is a thing of the past."

Later, she recalled her first film, 'Funny Girl' (1968), which set the tone for her career, thanks to the director, William Wyler, and the cinematographer, Harry Stradling. "They had no problem with young women with opinions," she added.

Check out the complete winners list.

FILM

Outstanding Cast

Oppenheimer

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE

Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer'

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE

Lily Gladstone, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer'

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers'

Stunt Ensemble in a Movie

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

TELEVISION

ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Succession

ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

'The Bear'

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Pedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us'

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, 'The Bear'

ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Steven Yeun, 'Beef'

ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Ali Wong, 'Beef'

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV SERIES

'The Last of Us' (ANI)

