Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with producer Ramesh Taurani flew off to Jaisalmer on Thursday to shoot the final schedule for the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot-Police'.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on Twitter that the cast and crew of 'Bhoot-Police' are all set to roll out the final schedule of the film in Jaisalmer this month.

The shoot for the upcoming horror-comedy is almost seventy-five per cent completed. It was shot post lockdown in the picturesque locations of Dharamshala and Dalhousie amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi, 'Bhoot Police' is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)