Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the first look of her 'extra special' film, 'Ghoomer' also featuring Abhishek Bachchan.

"Every project I do feels special, some feel extra special. All my life, I've dreamt of living the life of a professional cricketer. 'Ghoomer' gave me that opportunity. As they say, when you really want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This project taught me that." captioned the actor.

"Captained by R. Balki... Ghoomer was all about teamwork. This was a project with some of the nicest people I've met. This was a project that let me play a sport which I love. A project that let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true." Saiyami added.

The first look of the film portrays actor Abhishek Bachchan with a grim face. Saiyami's expressions also indicate an intense moment, seeming that something intriguing is brewing up. Both the actors in the picture are looking down, their tensed faces revealing that they are looking at something important.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saiyami will be featuring in filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap's next project, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti.' The film is considered a real peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma. As for actor Abhishek Bachchan, he was recently seen in the movie 'Dasvi' with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Besides this, Abhishek will also be returning with the next season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' soon. (ANI)

