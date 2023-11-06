Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the theatres. Ahead of the release day, the makers on Monday treated fans to a lyrical video of song 'Ruaan' from the film.

It is sung by Arijit Singh, who also lent his vocals to 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' song.

However, the makers did not release the song's video in order to protect a major plot point of the film from coming out till its release on Diwali, Sunday, Nov 12.

Speaking about it, director Maneesh Sharma said, "Tiger and Zoya are on a much more personal and intense journey in this film, and Ruaan gives voice to that. The way it's picturised in the film, we really wanted to keep such main story plots, the way they are meant to be experienced - in the cinema, in the moment."

"Knowing that we have this soulful song sung by Arijit Singh, picturised on Salman Khan, and taking a decision to withhold it - it's been tough! But we know that at the end, when you hear Ruaan in the context of the story you will know that we did the right thing! We feel it is a huge, huge moment and it will add to the excitement around Tiger 3 on release day," he added.

Salman and Katrina reprise their iconic roles as super spies Tiger and Zoya, respectively in 'Tiger 3', which also stars Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

