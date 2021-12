Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 19 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities can make any event memorable as recently Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others danced their heart out at the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel in Jaipur.

Several videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the above-mentioned celebrities can be seen shaking their legs to Salman's hit song 'Jumme Ki Raat' and singer Sukhbir Singh's famous track 'Sauda Khara Khara'.

Fans became extremely excited to see Salman grooving.

"Hahahaha. Salman literally set the stage on fire," an Instagram user commented.

"Sallu bhai and Majnu bhai (Anil Kapoor) rock," another one wrote.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni are also in the Pink City for Prajay's wedding functions. (ANI)

