Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): Actor Salman Khan met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat ahead of his 'DA-BANGG' concert in the City of Joy on Saturday.

While Shah Rukh Khan is a frequent visitor to Kolkata, Salman doesn't come to the city so often. So it's a rare occasion for the Kolkatans to have 'Bhaijan' from the close quarters.

Salman wore a light-coloured half-sleeves t-shirt teaming it with matching pants. The Dabangg actor sported black shades and exuded swag. He greeted the Chief Minister with folded hands, while Mamata welcomed him by offering 'Uttario' around his neck. Salman seemed to be in a hurry, when Mamata Banerjee told him to pose for the photographers. Then the duo posed for a photo-op.

Earlier, Salman shared about the show on his Instagram profile. The caption read, "KOLKATA get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED @sohailkhanofficial entertainment @thejaevents.

@jordy_patel @aadu_adil@aslisona @jacquelinef143 @hegdepooja @prabhudevaofficial @aaysharma @manieshpaul @gururandhawa@whatsindnamekolkata@refinery091official @jjustliveofficial."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Bajrangi bhaijaan' actor was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.

He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Salman will next be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

The film will be released on November 10, Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

