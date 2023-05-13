Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K is all set to make her Cannes Film Festival debut.

Shannon Kumar Sanu who started her career as a singer in 2018 with 'Poo Bear' added acting feather in 2020 with 'The Big Feed' in Hollywood and an anti-bullying song, 'Give Me Your Hand' with David Arquette, Ed Westwick, Brittany Snow that has received love from a global audience.

Speaking more about her Cannes debut Shannon said, "This honestly feels surreal. I am glad to get this opportunity. I've worked hard to make a tiny place in the big industry for myself and I see it as my beginning. I am so grateful and humbled, by God's grace many more to come."

Actor Anushka Sharma is all to mark her Cannes Film Festival debut alongside 'Titanic' actress Kate Winslet.

As per a source, Anushka will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actress Kate Winslet.

Anushka on Thursday also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing Sharma's trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world, France.

She is one of India's all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following, Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation and has three 300 crore plus films - Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. Anushka Sharma personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

She has built a lasting legacy through her body of work as an actor, as an entrepreneur, as a film producer wanting to change the representation of women in society, and also as a human being who has always stood for those in need through her non-profit that has tirelessly worked to aid and upskill people of India for over a decade!

The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. She will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have been part of the jury for the French festival.

At this year's festival, several Indian films will be screened including director Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' and actor Rahul Roy's 'Agra'. (ANI)

