Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's son Izaan and sister Anam are currently on a trip to Dubai. On Tuesday, the duo bumped into actor Salman Khan who is also currently in Dubai. The Wanted actor, currently enjoying the release of his family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, jetted off to celebrate Eid with his fans. Taking to Instagram, Sania's sister Anam dropped a video from her Dubai diaries which she captioned, "POV : 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead." Maine Pyar Kiya in The Multiverse: Salman Khan Posing With Bhagyashree’s Daughter as Well as Mohnish Bahl’s Daughter in This Pic Will Make You Nostalgic!

In the video, Anam and Izaan could be seen happily posing with the Ready actor in casual outfits. Salman can be seen in a black t-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with a cool cap. He is seen holding Sania's son close while posing for the camera. Soon after she dropped the video, Salman fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Surprised everyone for salman khan," a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Wow salman khan."

Meanwhile, Salman was recently seen in the action entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which performed well at the box office despite getting negative reviews from the critics. Arpita Khan Sharma Drops Eid Celebration Pics With Salman Khan and Family on Instagram!

Salman Khan With Sania Mirza's Son Izaan and Sister Anam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa)

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars actors Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles. Salman will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite actor Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)