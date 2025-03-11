Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): As Holi is around the corner, the makers of 'Sikandar' dropped a festive song titled 'Bam Bam Bhole' on Tuesday.

The track shows Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna dancing on the beats of the catchy song. The song is a splash of colours with upbeat and electrifying music by Pritam along with the voice of Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra gets one's foot tapping too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHDc2coyasi/?hl=en

The rap, written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), alongside the Kid Rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari (The Dharavi Dream Project), brings a raw, energetic vibe to the track.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, 'paisa-vasool' dialogues.

"Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

Salman had also revealed a new poster for Sikandar, showing him deflecting an attack from a sharp object. Sikandar is set to release this Eid. Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months. (ANI)

