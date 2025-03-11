Mumbai, March 9: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Jawan’, has a new space, a special suit dedicated to him at the ongoing edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). IIFA 2025: SRK's has new exquisitely designed cinematic haven Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Jawan’, has a new space, a special suit dedicated to him at the ongoing edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

The special suit is designed by Shantanu Garg. The designer knew this was no ordinary project, as he wasn’t provided with any formal brief for the design. He was given complete creative freedom to transform the space into something worthy of Bollywood’s biggest star. An artist given complete creative freedom, how often does that happen?

The design is inspired by Art Deco style. The decorative style is tied to the golden age of cinema. Speaking about the vision behind the suite, Shantanu explained, “I wanted the space to feel like an extension of his world—a blend of luxury, heritage, and timeless elegance. Art Deco was the perfect inspiration because it resonates with the grandeur of old-school Bollywood while still feeling contemporary. Every detail was carefully considered to craft an experience, not just a hotel stay. Trunks Company Jaipur designed bespoke storage trunks that added a touch of vintage sophistication, while Jaipur Rugs provided antique carpets that grounded the space in old-world charm”.

He further mentioned, “Soft furnishings, including plush bed linens, robes, and towels, were custom-made by Golden Drape, ensuring an indulgent sensory experience. Attitudes India contributed striking Art Deco-inspired furniture and vanities, incorporating deep red tones that evoked the ambiance of classic theatres. Internationally sourced pieces from Villa Interieur added an eclectic, global touch”.

When Shantanu finally had the opportunity to meet Shah Rukh Khan, it was a moment he would always cherish. He recollected, “Despite being the biggest superstar, he was incredibly humble and warm. His appreciation for craftsmanship was remarkable—he noticed everything, from the monogrammed bed linens to the handcrafted trunks and the Art Deco furniture”.

One piece in particular caught SRK’s attention, a rare antique rock crystal bowl, enamelled with the Arabic inscription ‘Mashallah’. He was fascinated by it. It was such a special moment to see him connect with these thoughtful details”, the designer said.

The interaction was made even more memorable by SRK’s signature charm. Shantanu shared, “He gave me a hug and even playfully pinched my cheek, it was surreal”.

Designing for Shah Rukh Khan was not just about aesthetics, it was about capturing an essence. Shantanu said, “This wasn’t just a hotel suite, it was a space that needed to reflect who he is: timeless, charismatic, and deeply connected to his craft”.

As for the future, he hopes this won’t be the last project he designs for the Bollywood icon. “If I ever get the opportunity to create another space for him, I’d love to push the boundaries even further. Designing for someone like SRK is a dream, you want every detail to be perfect because he truly values the art behind it”, he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).